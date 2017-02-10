"Fate/Stay Night [Heavens Feel] I Presage Flower" US Premiere Scheduled For November 3rd
Over the weekend at their industry panel at Anime Weekend Atlanta, Aniplex has announced that Fate/Stay Night [Heavens Feel] will be premiering at the theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California on November 3rd.
Aniplex announced this weekend at their industry panel at Anime Weekend Atlanta that Fate/stay night [Heaven's Feel] will make its US Premiere on November 3rd. Hit the jump for the full details!
Fate/Stay Night [Heavens Feel]will be the first feature film from the Fate series to receive a U.S. theatrical release and kick starts the new film trilogy based on the visual novel series Fate/stay night. With the announcement came the promise of a nationwide theatrical release details to be announced at a later date.
Here is the official trailer for Fate/Stay Night [Heavens Feel], followed by a short synopsis of the film for your viewing pleasure!
Fate/Stay Night [Heavens Feel] Synopsis: The boy wished to protect the girl. That was his thought. 10 years after the Holy Grail War—a battle waged by Masters and Servants over the wish-granting container, the Holy Grail—another war breaks out in Fuyuki City. Shirou Emiya—the adopted son of Kiritsugu Emiya, a participant of the previous Holy Grail War—resolves to fight, carrying out Kiritsugu’s dying wish.
There’s a young girl by Shirou’s side who’s in love with him—Sakura Matou. Every morning, she goes to Shirou’s house to make breakfast and dinner for him, bringing kindness into the life of a boy utterly alone in the world. But once the Holy Grail War starts, there’s a change in the air in Fuyuki City. Murders abound across the city, and the atmosphere grows ominous. Shirou decides to shelter Sakura in his home.
Along with Saber, the Servant he summons, Shirou allies himself with the magus Rin Tohsaka and takes part in the Holy Grail War.
