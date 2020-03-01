FATE/STRANGE FAKE Light Novels Promo Trailer Debuts Ahead Of Sixth Volume Release
Earlier this week Dengeki Bunko debuted a new promotional ad for the release of Ryohgo Narita's Fate/strange Fake light novel series' sixth novel. The novel will be landing on January 10th of this year! Check out the short 30 second ad down below:
Dengeki Bunko has begun streaming a new promotional ad for the release of the sixth volume in Ryohgo Narita's Fate/strange Fake light novel series! Hit the jump to check it out and get the full details!
The commercial was directed and storyboarded by Takahito Sakazume who was the director for Fate/Apocrypha and Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale. A-1 Pictures is credited with doing the animation for the ad as well.
The novels are described to take place in a city called Snowfield in the United States a few years after the fifth Holy Grail War, and center on a "completely false Holy Grail War."
What are your thoughts on the ad? Are you a fan of the Fate franchise and series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below and stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more news!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]