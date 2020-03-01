FATE/STRANGE FAKE Light Novels Promo Trailer Debuts Ahead Of Sixth Volume Release

Dengeki Bunko has begun streaming a new promotional ad for the release of the sixth volume in Ryohgo Narita's Fate/strange Fake light novel series! Hit the jump to check it out and get the full details!

Earlier this week Dengeki Bunko debuted a new promotional ad for the release of Ryohgo Narita's Fate/strange Fake light novel series' sixth novel. The novel will be landing on January 10th of this year! Check out the short 30 second ad down below:





The commercial was directed and storyboarded by Takahito Sakazume who was the director for Fate/Apocrypha and Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale. A-1 Pictures is credited with doing the animation for the ad as well.



The novels are described to take place in a city called Snowfield in the United States a few years after the fifth Holy Grail War, and center on a "completely false Holy Grail War."



What are your thoughts on the ad? Are you a fan of the Fate franchise and series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below and stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more news!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE