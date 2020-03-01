 FATE/STRANGE FAKE Light Novels Promo Trailer Debuts Ahead Of Sixth Volume Release
Dengeki Bunko has begun streaming a new promotional ad for the release of the sixth volume in Ryohgo Narita's Fate/strange Fake light novel series! Hit the jump to check it out and get the full details!

Griffin Best | 1/3/2020
Earlier this week Dengeki Bunko debuted a new promotional ad for the release of Ryohgo Narita's Fate/strange Fake light novel series' sixth novel. The novel will be landing on January 10th of this year! Check out the short 30 second ad down below:


The commercial was directed and storyboarded by Takahito Sakazume who was the director for Fate/Apocrypha and Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale. A-1 Pictures is credited with doing the animation for the ad as well.

The novels are described to take place in a city called Snowfield in the United States a few years after the fifth Holy Grail War, and center on a "completely false Holy Grail War."

What are your thoughts on the ad? Are you a fan of the Fate franchise and series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below and stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more news!
