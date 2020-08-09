FIRE FORCE: A New Visual Has Released For The Upcoming Episodes Of The Series

With more Fire Force coming, a brand new visual for the next batch of episodes has been released. Hit the jump to check out the stunning original artwork!

When Soul Eater creator Atsushi Ohkubo launched his manga, Fire Force, no one probably believed that the book would take off as quickly as it has. Launched in 2015 in the pages of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, the series follows a group of firefighters who use pyrokinesis, magic, and weapons to defeat flaming demons that possess humans.

Since its debut, the series has been a huge hit and has even spawned an equally successful anime that is currently enjoying its second season! While there is a lot of the season left to air, however, it has not stopped the creators form releasing new visuals that show some of the show's latest characters.

Most recently, a key visual has been released for the upcoming episodes, 11-13, which features a trio of new characters named Leonard Burns, Benimaru, and Joker. While fan favorites of the manga, fans of the show will be in for a treat once they appear.

What have you thought of the new season so far? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!





Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?



New episodes of Fire Force are streaming on Crunchyroll!