FIRE FORCE Anime Series Shares Akitaru Obi Character Trailer
The official Fire Force website has revealed the voice actor behind the new character Akitaru Obi. The anime adaptation of the manga series written by Atsushi Ohkubo has announced that Kazuya Nakai will be playing Akitaru Obi, he is the captain of Shinra Kusakabe's team.
Author Atsushi Okubo's adventure manga series, Fire Force, has revealed an Akitaru Obi promotional video for its anime adaptation. Here is more on the upcoming series and manga.
Akitaru Obi is described as a well-trained firefighter that uses his body as a weapon since he has no super powers. The rest of his team looks at him as a big brother and is obsessed with weight training. The promotional video for the character can be found down below.
Yuki Yase is sitting on the director's chair, Yamato Haishima is in charge of script duties, Hideyuki Morioka is under character design and David Production is the studio behind its animation. Kodansha publishes the manga series that inspired the anime and has 14 volumes out right now.
Year 198 of the Solar Era in Tokyo, special fire brigades are fighting against a phenomenon called spontaneous human combustion where humans beings are turned into living infernos called "Infernals". While the Infernals are first generation cases of spontaneous human combustion, later generations possess the ability to manipulate flames while retaining human form. Shinra Kusakabe, a youth who gained the nickname Devil's Footprints for his ability to ignite his feet at will, joins the Special Fire Force Company 8 which composes of other flames users as they work to extinguish any Infernals they encounter. As a faction that is creating Infernals appears, Shira begins to uncover the truth behind a mysterious fire that caused the death of his family twelve years ago.
