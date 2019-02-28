FIRE FORCE Anime Voice Actors Are Becoming Real Firefighters For A Day
Being a firefighter is not an easy job, especially in some parts of the world. However, that is not stopping two cast members of the upcoming anime adaptation of Atsushi Ohkubo's Fire Force manga from becoming firefighters.
Gakuto Kajiwara and Kazuya Nakai, two voice actors from the upcoming Fire Force anime, are set to become firefighters for at least day to promote the series.
The two cast members are Gakuto Kajiwara and Kazuya Nakai, and their plan is to become full-blown firefighters via the Kanda Fire Department in Tokyo. Now, they won’t be doing much since the firefighting job is only for a single day.
So for those expecting these two cast members to actually get on trucks to fight an actual fire, well, tough luck. Additionally, this entire stunt is just publicity to help with the marketing of Fire Force once it’s released to the general Japanese public.
Description of the anime:
Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?
We can wait to watch the first episode later this year when it airs on FUNimation.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]