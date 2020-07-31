FIRE FORCE: Anime's Second Season Will Officially Be Coming To Toonami This Fall

The second season to the hit anime and manga, Fire Force , is coming to the west this fall on Toonami! Hit the jump for more information on the upcoming western release!

This past July has seen the release of the second season to the hit shonen anime, Fire Force. Based on Atsushi Ohkubo's anime of the same name, the series tells the story of a group of firefighters who fight off demons using pyrokinesis, weapons, and magic.

Since its premiere as both a manga and anime, Fire Force has amassed a massive collection of fans from across the globe. As of now, the first season has its own dub and has even aired on Adult Swim's Toonami block.

Recently, a new reveal was given for the series that has announced the premiere of the English dubbed version of the show's second season! Following a reairing of the first season, starting with episode 15 on August 8th, the new episodes will premiere later this fall. During Funimationcon 2020, the first two dubbed episodes were also streamed for the fans.

With season 2 on its way, fans of the series will have even more action-packed moments to look forward to. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments below!





Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?



Fire Force season 2 is coming to Toonami on October 24th!