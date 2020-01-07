FIRE FORCE: Another New Character Trailer Has Been Revealed Ahead Of The Season 2 Release

As the highly anticipated second season to Fire Force inches closer to release, there are still more announcements to be had. Hit the jump to check out the new character trailer for Yuichiro Kurono!

In 2015, Soul Eater creator Atsushi Ohkubo launched the manga series, Fire Force. The series was published in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine and told the story of a crew of "firefighters" who use cytokinesis, magic, and weapons to fight off demons who possess people through human combustion.

The series was one of the additions that helped usher in a shonen resurgence, with series like My Hero Academia, Black Clover, and Demon Slayer. As of now, the manga has released 23 volumes in Japanese and 18 in English.

About a year ago, following the massive success of the manga, an anime series was released. With the first season ending last December, fans have been patiently waiting for the season 2 announcement.

Now, with the second season officially coming, new characters have been consistently announced, as the premiere approaches. The most recent reveal is of the third generation pyrokinetic Yuichiro Kurono (voiced by Takahiro Sakurai). Nicknamed "Death," this demented researcher finds joy in tormenting the weak.

Recently, a brand new trailer for the character has been released. Make sure to check it out below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!

Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

Fire Force Season 2 is set to release on July 3rd!