FIRE FORCE: Aoi Yūki Cast As Kotatsu Tamaki A Rookie Soldier

Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

The manga, Fire Force, is getting its first anime adaptation, and already folks are being cast to play key characters. Not too long ago, it was revealed that Aoi Yūki has been called upon to play Kotatsu Tamaki, a Second Class Fire Soldier who’s a rookie.What’s interesting about this character, is the fact that she has something known as a “Lucky Lecher Lure,” and apparently it causes her to fall into obscene situations quite regularly.No doubt she’s going to be one of the most loved characters when the anime comes out later this year on FUNimation, and we can’t wait to see it.