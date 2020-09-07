FIRE FORCE: New Visual Released For The Upcoming Stage Play Adaption

With the massive success of Atsushi Ohkubo's Fire Force , there is no surprise that another stage play was coming. Hit the jump to check out the new visual for the live adaption!

In 2015, Soul Eater creator Atsushi Ohkubo launched a new shonen series titled Fire Force. The manga began publishing in the pages of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine and, as of now, has released 23 compiled volumes and counting.

The series tells the story of a group of people who defend Tokyo from demons who possess innocents, that burst into flame. The Fire Force protects the people form these demons with magic, weapons, and even pyrokinesis! The series was an instant success upon release and has also spawned an anime!

Fire Force has also been the subject of live performances, with a new stage play that is coming later this summer. Initially, the play was to be released in July, but to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus; the dates will most likely change as refunds have also been issued for tickets.

The play is directed by Shō Kubota and written by Yusei Naruse, with the main character of Shinra being played by Hikaru Makishima. As of now, there is no set date that the play will premiere, but that doesn't mean that there still cant be surprises in store for fans!

While fans wait for the curtains to rise on the play, a brand new visual has been released for the production, showcasing most, if not all, of the main cast. Make sure to check it out below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





