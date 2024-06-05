First Look At BATMAN NINJA VS. YAKUZA LEAGUE To Be Shown At Anime Expo 2024 Next Month

Warner Bros. Japan has confirmed that the first footage from the recently announced Batman vs. Yakuza League anime film will be shared at a panel during the Anime Expo 2024 next month.

By MattIsForReal - Jun 05, 2024 07:06 PM EST
When Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League was announced last month, Warner Bros. Japan promised more details would be shared at Anime Expo in July. We've now learned that the "Warner Bros. Japan presents Suicide Squad ISEKAI and Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League" panel on July 4th will include a first look at footage from the highly anticipated sequel.

The "Warner Bros. Japan presents Suicide Squad ISEKAI and Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League" panel will be held on July 4th from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. It's unclear if the clip will be posted to any official social media channels following its premiere.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League is a sequel to the 2018 anime film Batman Ninja. Junpei Mizusaki, who directed the first Batman Ninja and also animated the CG anime opening themes for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, is returning to helm the sequel alongside Shinji Takagi (unit director for Blood: The Last Vampire). It's already been confirmed that Koichi Yamadera will return as the voice of Batman, although no other cast members were revealed. It's possible the panel next month will reveal additional voice actors.

Story details for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League remain a mystery. The 2018 Batman Ninja saw the Caped Crusader -- alongside a few trusted allies and his rogues gallery -- transported from Gotham City to feudal Japan. With the help of some trusted allies, Batman must defeat various villains who have taken the form of feudal lords.

DC's official description for 2018's Batman Ninja reads:

Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine transports many of Batman’s worst enemies to feudal Japan—along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies—including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family—to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.

Batman Ninja was released digitally in the United States on April 24, 2018, with the Japanese audio track as well as the English dub. The anime film debuted in Japanese theaters in June 2018 with the Japanese voice cast and aired on Toonami in October 2021.

As the title of the panel next month alludes, we'll also be getting more information about Suicide Squad ISEKAI, an upcoming anime television series. As always, keep it tuned to Anime Mojo for all the latest news regarding Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League and Suicide Squad ISEKAI as it's announced. 

