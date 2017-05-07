First Official Teaser Trailer For DARLING IN THE FRANKXX Anime Released
Darling in the Frankxx was one of the three new Studio Trigger projects just unveiled at Anime Expo and we already have a teaser trailer, key visual and confirmed staff.
As the official website for Studio Trigger and A-1 Pictures' Darling in the Frankxx launched today, a new teaser trailer and key visual were unveiled.
At the Anime Expo panel, the project was teased that it has a "shocking staff" and we've now learned that Atsushi Nishigori (character designer for Gurren Lagann) is directing the series from a script written by Nishigori and Naotaka Hayashi ( Girl Friend BETA). Masayoshi Tanaka (anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day, Highschool of the Dead) is handling character design.It also seems Gurren Lagann director Hiroyuki Imaishi has a special consultant role supervising the action.
For all that was revealed, we still don't know what the series is actually about. However, with a likely far off release date, that's probably for the best.
