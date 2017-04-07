Details On Studio Trigger's 3 New Anime Titles Announced At Anime Expo
Sadly, one of the three new titles announced by Studio Trigger wasn't a new Gurren Lagann anime series (however, there does appear to be exiciting developments on that front). But the three titles announced are definitely intriguing.
Studio Trigger announced three new anime projects at Anime Expo- two are original works, while the other is an adaptation of Denkou Choujin Gridman.
-
DARLING in the FRANKXX is a joint project with A-1 Pictures. It's an original science-fiction story and will have its "shocking" staff announced on a Japanese talk show on July 5.
-
Gridman is a reimagining of Denkou Choujin Gridman, the Tsuburaya Productions created live-action TV show that shares a lot of similarities with Tsuburaya's more popular IP, Ultraman. The anime will not have any relation to the live-action series and will be directed by Akira Amemiya (Inferno Cop).
-
Promare is an original project that will be produced with XFlag. The project is described as being similar to Kill la Kill and Gurren Lagann. As such, the director and writer of both series are re-teaming on Promare. This project has reprotedly been in development at Trigger for the last four years.
