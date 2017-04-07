Details On Studio Trigger's 3 New Anime Titles Announced At Anime Expo

DARLING in the FRANKXX is a joint project with A-1 Pictures. It's an original science-fiction story and will have its "shocking" staff announced on a Japanese talk show on July 5.

Gridman is a reimagining of Denkou Choujin Gridman, the Tsuburaya Productions created live-action TV show that shares a lot of similarities with Tsuburaya's more popular IP, Ultraman. The anime will not have any relation to the live-action series and will be directed by Akira Amemiya (Inferno Cop).