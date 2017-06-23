Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

STUDIO TRIGGER To Reveal Several New Titles At Anime Expo

It's a good time to be a Studio Trigger fan! Little Witch Academia will hit Netflix later this month and Anime Expo will see new titles announced.

MarkJulian | 6/23/2017
The official Studio Trigger Twitter account has revealed that the anime creator will be unveiling several new titles at Anime Expo.  The anime convention kicks off in LA on July 1 and runs until July 04.  The Studio Trigger panel will be held on July 02.

Since founder Hiroyuki Imaishi split from Studio Gainax to start his own company in August 2011, they've produced 4 full-length TV anime series including Kill la Kill, When Supernatural Battles Become Commonplace, Kiznaiver and Little Witch Academia.  That's in addition to 2 Little Witch Academia OVAs and special collaboration projects such as Black Dynamite's OP sequence and working on an episode of Steven Universe.

Many fans are holding out hope that Gainax's recent financial troubles will lead to them selling off several IPs, most notably Gurren Lagann- a series Imashi directed while he was still at Gainax.  Check back on July 02 for details on what was announced.
