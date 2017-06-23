STUDIO TRIGGER To Reveal Several New Titles At Anime Expo
The official Studio Trigger Twitter account has revealed that the anime creator will be unveiling several new titles at Anime Expo. The anime convention kicks off in LA on July 1 and runs until July 04. The Studio Trigger panel will be held on July 02.
It's a good time to be a Studio Trigger fan! Little Witch Academia will hit Netflix later this month and Anime Expo will see new titles announced.
Since founder Hiroyuki Imaishi split from Studio Gainax to start his own company in August 2011, they've produced 4 full-length TV anime series including Kill la Kill, When Supernatural Battles Become Commonplace, Kiznaiver and Little Witch Academia. That's in addition to 2 Little Witch Academia OVAs and special collaboration projects such as Black Dynamite's OP sequence and working on an episode of Steven Universe.
Many fans are holding out hope that Gainax's recent financial troubles will lead to them selling off several IPs, most notably Gurren Lagann- a series Imashi directed while he was still at Gainax. Check back on July 02 for details on what was announced.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]