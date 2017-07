An Important GURREN LAGANN Announcement Will Be Made On Wednesday

One of the most important and popular anime of the last 15 years might be on the verge of a come back.Given Studio Gainax's financial troubles and the fact that many of its star talent have gone on to found other studios (Studio Gonzo, Trigger and Khara were all started by ex Gainax staffers), fans have speculated that Gainax might resort to selling off some of its popular IPs to settle some of its debt.At Anime Expo, it was thought that one of Trigger's new anime announcements might be for a new Gurren Lagann series but that wasn't the case. However, according to the show's official Twitter account, an important announcement will be made on Wednesday. Be sure to check back for word on what's revealed.