An Important GURREN LAGANN Announcement Will Be Made On Wednesday
One of the most important and popular anime of the last 15 years might be on the verge of a come back.
Could it be...Is it really happening? A new Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann TV anime might be on the way as the official Twitter account teases an important announcement...
Given Studio Gainax's financial troubles and the fact that many of its star talent have gone on to found other studios (Studio Gonzo, Trigger and Khara were all started by ex Gainax staffers), fans have speculated that Gainax might resort to selling off some of its popular IPs to settle some of its debt.
At Anime Expo, it was thought that one of Trigger's new anime announcements might be for a new Gurren Lagann series but that wasn't the case. However, according to the show's official Twitter account, an important announcement will be made on Wednesday. Be sure to check back for word on what's revealed.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]