VOLTRON Live-Action Movie Wraps Filming; Still No Release Date

The highly anticipated live-action Voltron movie has officially wrapped production. The announcement was made this week on social media with a simple note on the app.

"Our live-action Voltron film has officially wrapped production, and we're THRILLED with how it all went," the announcement from producer Bob Koplar reads. "I've been with this franchise for years and can proudly say that this WILL be the Voltron experience our fans have been dreaming of."

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and helmed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice, Skyscraper), Voltron is an adaptation of the iconic 1980s animated series Voltron: Defender of the Universe, an adaptation of the Japanese super robot anime series Beast King GoLion.

Episodes of GoLion were edited and trimmed to create the American series Voltron: Defender of the Universe, which ran in the mid-'80s. The series follows five young pilots who command giant Lion robots that combine to form the giant robot Voltron as they protect the planet Arus from the evil forces of King Zarkon and Prince Lotor.

Henry Cavill (Superman, The Witcher) will star in the film as King Alfor. He's joined by Daniel Quinn-Toye (Badults) as Shiro, leader of the Voltron Force; Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction) as King Zarkon, leader of the Galra Empire; Rita Ora as Witch Haggar, the dark sorceress and advisor to Zarkon; and Alba Baptista as Princess Allura.

As exciting as it is that production has wrapped, we unfortunately still do not have a release date for the Voltron movie. There also appears to be no official plan for its premiere, with reports suggesting it will forgo a traditional release in favor of streaming. Although unconfirmed for now, reports claim Voltron will premiere exclusively on Prime Video. Industry analysts predict the film will debut in early 2026, which does feel possible now that production has wrapped.

In his post, Koplar does address the lack of a firm release plan and promises more information.

"There's been some chatter out there about the plans of the film's launch and we'd like to assure you, when official plans are set for the film, you will be the first to hear it right here," he promised. "Stay with us!I promise it'll be worth the wait!"

For those who absolutely can not wait for the live-action movie to be released, Netflix does currently have its own animated series, Voltron: Legendary Defender, which is a reboot of the Voltron series. The series ran for a total of 78 episodes over eight seasons, giving you something to help hold you over until the upcoming live-action film.