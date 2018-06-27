Voltron Headlines Pictures Videos

Netflix And Dreamworks Animation Confirms VOLTRON SDCC Panel

If you're a fan of Voltron's modern reimaging of the classic Voltron anime/cartoon then you'll definitely want to follow up on the show's SDCC panel next month.

Season 6 of Voltron: Legendary Defender has hit Netflix and as with every other season before it, fans are left wanting more.   Luckily, details on season 7 should be announced during the show's SDCC panel on Friday, July 20, 10:15am in  room 6BCF.

On hand will be executive producers Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery along with a host of additional staff and cast members.  In addition, Nerdist has confirmed that the premiere episode of season 7 will also be screened. With that confirmation, it's all but guaranteed that a premiere date for season 7 will be revealed during the panel.

Below, you can also check out some of the exclusive Voltron swag that will be dolled out on the SDCC showroom floor.
