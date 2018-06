Netflix And Dreamworks Animation Confirms VOLTRON SDCC Panel

Season 6 of Voltron: Legendary Defender has hit Netflix and as with every other season before it, fans are left wanting more. Luckily, details on season 7 should be announced during the show's SDCC panel on Friday, July 20, 10:15am in room 6BCF.On hand will be executive producers Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery along with a host of additional staff and cast members. In addition, Nerdist has confirmed that the premiere episode of season 7 will also be screened. With that confirmation, it's all but guaranteed that a premiere date for season 7 will be revealed during the panel.Below, you can also check out some of the exclusive Voltron swag that will be dolled out on the SDCC showroom floor.