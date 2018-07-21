VOLTRON: LEGENDARY DEFENDER Set To End This Year With Season 8
Voltron: Legendary Defender was a surprise hit coming out of the pantheon of Netflix originals, as we speak the series has it's first six seasons up on the streaming service, with its seventh season set for release on August 10th. Now in a brie bit of news coming out of San Diego Comic-Con; it has been announced that it's Eight season will run for 13 episodes and will also be the series finale. The series itself has garnered high praise for Dreamworks by both classic and newcoming Voltron fans, which has helped to propel the series to the success it has now. Lauren Montgomery, the showrunner for the series also announced that the series seventh season would also introduce Shiro's significant other, Adam.
While simultaneously breaking new ground, bringing back a fan favorite series, and also creating new fans for the worlds greatest defender of the universe; are you sad for the series to end? Or feel that it has done it's job. Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 7 drops on Netflix on August 10th.
