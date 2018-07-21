VOLTRON: LEGENDARY DEFENDER Season 7 Trailer Teases The Paladins' Return To Earth

Following the SDCC panel, Dreamworks Animation and Netflix's Voltron: Legendary Defender released an exciting new trailer for season 7.

Dreamworks Animation and Netflix have released a new trailer for the seventh season of Voltron: Legendary Defender and the fandom can't stop discussing the reveal that the original, non-clone Shiro is LGBTQ.



Of course, the bigger reveal in the trailer is the fact that the Earth Defense Force and the planet itself is far different from when Pidge, Keith, Lance and Hunk first left the planet.



Following truncated seasons, the seventh will return to a 13-episode format. That's partly because the show will be ending in the 8th season.



During the show's SDCC panel, showrunners teased that season 7 would feature Shiro's most emotional moment yet.



All 13 episodes will be available to stream on August 10.







Voltron : Legendary Defender Season 7 Synopsis

With Lotor defeated and Shiro recovered, the Paladins are finally able to set a course for Earth. After a long and perilous journey, they discover that their home planet is not how they left it. The Paladins return to Earth in Season 7 of Voltron Legendary Defender, coming to Netflix August 10th!

