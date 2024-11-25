VOLTRON Movie Adds Sterling K. Brown, Rita Ora And John Kim To Cast

Amazon MGM Studios’ live-action Voltron movie has added three new cast members, with Sterling K. Brown, Rita Ora and John Kim set to join the production is undisclosed roles.

As previously reported, Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, The Witcher) is set to play the lead role, alongside newcomer Daniel Quinn-Toye, who previously appeared in Badults and served as Tom Holland’s understudy in Romeo & Juliet on the West End this spring.

We don't have details on any of the characters, but we assume that these actors will make up the five Voltron pilots.

Brown recently earned an Oscar nomination for his performance opposite Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction. He is set to star in and executive produce a new Hulu drama series, Paradise, and will soon begin production on Elegance Bratton’s By Any Means with Mark Wahlberg.

Ora is best-known as a singer-songwriter, kicking off her acting career with appearances in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, Detective Pikachu, and Disney’s Descendants: The Rise of Red.

Kim can currently be seen in Prime Video’s Cruel Intentions, and his other credits include Apple TV+'s The Last Thing He Told Me, The CW’s Nancy Drew, and TNT’s The Librarians.

Voltron is being helmed by Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber, and is based on the Japanese sci-fi show Beast King GoLion and Kikou Kantai Dairugger XV. World Events would later edit and dub the series as a syndicated show, naming it Voltron: Defender of the Universe, which ran in the mid '80s. The property was revived for a new Netflix series titled Voltron: Legendary Defender in 2016.

The story focused on five young pilots in a battalion named the Robot Lions, which were giant vehicles that join together to form an even bigger mega-robot known as Voltron.

In addition to Netflix's Red Notice, Thurber has directed Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, We're the Millers, Central Intelligence, and Skyscraper. He also penned the script for Voltron with Ellen Shanman.

Producers are Todd Lieberman via Hidden Pictures, World Events Productions’ Bob Koplar, Thurber and Hobie Films’ David Hoberman.

"Five unsuspecting teenagers, transported from Earth into the middle of a sprawling intergalactic war, become pilots for five robotic lions in the battle to protect the universe from evil. Only through the true power of teamwork can they unite to form the mighty warrior known as Voltron."