FOOD WARS: THE THIRD PLATE Season 3 Is Listed With A Length Of 24 Episodes
With the recent launch of the third season of the anime adaptation of Yūto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki's Jump cooking competition manga Food Wars, Chinese streaming service iQiyi has published their listing for the series, and in the listing it has specified that the series will run on a length of 24 episodes.
Here is the official trailer for the third season of Food Wars! What are your thoughts on the news? Are you excited that will have a long length of 24 episodes? Have you already watched the first episode? Does this show make you hungry all the time or is it just me? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments below!
Food Wars Season 3 Synopsis: Yukihira Soma had been polishing his cooking skills while helping at his family’s diner and one day, enters the elite cooking school, Totsuki Teahouse Culinary Academy. Soma met various other chefs at the academy and as he grew, he started searching for his own way of cooking. With the curriculums that required the students to go help out at actual restaurants, Soma gained even more experience. With that, he was able to break through his old self and break through to a whole new taste for his dishes. He successfully completes his curriculum and grew even more.
After his training in the actual restaurant, Soma finally sees the top of Totsuki academy, the Totsuki Elite Ten at the Momiji Meet and Greet and challenges them. The venue that was decided for Soma and the Elite Ten to battle was the Totsuki school festival, the Moon Festival. What will Soma make happen at this monster event that brings in 500,000 ever year Meanwhile, someone’s plan is coming together in the shadows. Soma’s new battle was about to begin!
