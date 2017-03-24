FREEBIE FRIDAY: BROTHERS CONFLICT, NO-RIN And TOKYO ESP On Blu-Ray and DVD!

We are growing rapidly and we want to build a great anime community and we want to thank everyone for their support! We are coming up on 100,000 likes on facebook and to commemorate the occasion, we decided that it is time to give back to our faithful followers with an epic another epic animated feature film! This week we are giving away Brothers Conflict, No-Rin, and Tokyo ESP on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD! See what eacb series is about below!
About Brothers Conflict
Ema Hinata is lonely. As an only child and the daughter of a famous explorer, for most of her life her closest companion has been Juli, her talking pet squirrel. But her father is getting remarried, and her new family is…a little unorthodox. Now, she’s got 13 gorgeous guys as her stepbrothers, and they’re all after her heart! But is romance what she wants, or is it family?
About No-Rin
Now that Ringo (the pop artist formerly known as Yuka) is a student at Tamo Agricultural High School, she’s ready to ho, sow, and plow her way to the top! But first she has to learn…pretty much everything about farming. On top of that, Kosaku’s best friend, Minori, is waaaaaay jelly of his friendship with Ringo on account of her not-so-hidden feelings for him, and seeds of rivalry begin to sprout between the two. And the biggest mystery still remains: What’s a world famous pop star doing at an agricultural high school?
About Tokyo ESP
Rinka is a normal Tokyo high-schooler with big dreams and a small income. She works a part-time job to support her and her single dad, but she yearns for the day she’ll get to loosen the strings on her pocketbook. Her ordinary life takes a turn for the extraordinary when she witnesses a penguin and a school of fish flying through the air. After one of the fish seems to pass through her, she wakes up in her apartment building with no clothes on and no memory of the strange phenomenon save for a mysterious ability to pass through solid objects. With her newfound powers, Rinka is about to learn just how transparent the world can be.
What Can I Win?
We are giving away Brothers Conflict, No-Rin, and Tokyo ESP On Blu-Ray!!
-
Prize: Brothers Conflict, No-Rin, and Tokyo ESP
-
How Do I WIN?
-
Like us on Facebook.*
-
Follow us on Twitter *
*If you have already liked us on Facebook that is awesome! Enter by following the instructions below!
Want better odds?
-
Share the giveaway post on Facebook
-
Retweet the tweet below
-
Join the AnimeMojo Community and keep up to date on all anime news!
-
Comment below on your favorite characters from either series below!
If you are under the age of 18, you must have your parents permission to enter. Giveaway will run from 3/24 to 3/27/2017. Winner will be selected and contacted on 3/28/2017. Open to US residents only.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]