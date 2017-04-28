Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

FREEBIE FRIDAY: Mikagura School Suite & Maria the Virgin Witch On Blu-Ray & DVD!

AnimeMojo is at is again with another giveaway! We are giving away The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya & The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-Chan on Blu-Ray! Hit the jump, check out how to enter and get better odds!

KILLAMOJO | 4/28/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
We are at it again with another amazing anime series giveaway! This week we are giving away Mikagura School Suite & Maria the Virgin Witch on  Blu-Ray! See what each anime series is about below!  We are steadily creeping up on 100,000 likes on facebook (don't forget about us on Twitter) and to commemorate the occasion, we decided that it is time to give back to our faithful followers once again! 


 

About Maria the Virgin Witch

Don't miss this intriguing tale of magic, war, and sexual politics from Production I.G., the studio that brought you Eden of the East, FLCL, and Ghost in the Shell! In the time of the Hundred Years' War, a young and powerful witch known as Maria leads a reclusive existence. Shunned by the church - but beloved by a few locals - Maria endeavors to use her magic to bring an end to the warfare she so despises. Using her magical ability, she aids humanity alongside her two familiars: a seductive succubus and an incubus who's a little incomplete. Though she seeks only peace, the archangel Michael despises the way she uses magic to interfere with human affairs and decrees that should she ever manage to lose her virginity, her powers will vanish! To ensure that Maria no longer mixes magic with warfare, Michael sends the angel Ezekiel to keep a watchful eye on the virgin witch. In theory, his plan is sound. But keeping a fiery young woman bound by the rules of a higher power might prove too daunting even for an ever-vigilant angel.

About Mikagura School Suite

From studio Doga Kobo, who brought you Laughing Under the Clouds and Yuruyuri, comes a new magic school adventure! Eruna Ichinomiya has no desire to focus on what high school to pick. She'd rather spend her time chasing after pretty girls or playing dating sims. After all, when the only job you want is to watch TV all day, who cares what school you attend? But when her cousin Shigure Ninomiya shows her the pamphlet to Mikagura Academy, Eruna finds her picture-perfect reason to go to high school: the beautiful Seisa Mikagura. After a bizarre entrance exam and interview with a flying, talking cat, it's clear that Mikagura is not a typical high school. Students are focused more on clubs, battles, and their special magical attacks instead of regular studies. And if Eruna wants to win over the cool, powerful Seisa, she's got to join a club and hone her own special attack. But that's easier said than done. Especially when there are so many cute girls to distract her!
What Can I Win?

We are giving away he Melancholy of Mikagura School Suite & Maria the Virgin Witch  On Blu-Ray!!

Prize:  Mikagura School Suite & Maria the Virgin Witch

How Do I WIN?

  • Like us on Facebook.*

  • Follow us on Twitter *


*If you have already liked us on Facebook that is awesome! Enter by following the instructions below!

Want better odds?

  • Share the giveaway post on Facebook

  • Retweet the tweet below

  • Join the AnimeMojo Community and keep up to date on all anime news!

  • Comment below on your favorite characters from either series below!



If you are under the age of 18, you must have your parents permission to enter.  Giveaway will run from 4/28 to 5/1/2017. Winner will be selected and contacted on 5/2/2017. Open to US residents only.

 
