FREEBIE FRIDAY: Mikagura School Suite & Maria the Virgin Witch On Blu-Ray & DVD!

Don't miss this intriguing tale of magic, war, and sexual politics from Production I.G., the studio that brought you Eden of the East, FLCL, and Ghost in the Shell! In the time of the Hundred Years' War, a young and powerful witch known as Maria leads a reclusive existence. Shunned by the church - but beloved by a few locals - Maria endeavors to use her magic to bring an end to the warfare she so despises. Using her magical ability, she aids humanity alongside her two familiars: a seductive succubus and an incubus who's a little incomplete. Though she seeks only peace, the archangel Michael despises the way she uses magic to interfere with human affairs and decrees that should she ever manage to lose her virginity, her powers will vanish! To ensure that Maria no longer mixes magic with warfare, Michael sends the angel Ezekiel to keep a watchful eye on the virgin witch. In theory, his plan is sound. But keeping a fiery young woman bound by the rules of a higher power might prove too daunting even for an ever-vigilant angel.

From studio Doga Kobo, who brought you Laughing Under the Clouds and Yuruyuri, comes a new magic school adventure! Eruna Ichinomiya has no desire to focus on what high school to pick. She'd rather spend her time chasing after pretty girls or playing dating sims. After all, when the only job you want is to watch TV all day, who cares what school you attend? But when her cousin Shigure Ninomiya shows her the pamphlet to Mikagura Academy, Eruna finds her picture-perfect reason to go to high school: the beautiful Seisa Mikagura. After a bizarre entrance exam and interview with a flying, talking cat, it's clear that Mikagura is not a typical high school. Students are focused more on clubs, battles, and their special magical attacks instead of regular studies. And if Eruna wants to win over the cool, powerful Seisa, she's got to join a club and hone her own special attack. But that's easier said than done. Especially when there are so many cute girls to distract her!