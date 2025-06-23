FROM OLD COUNTRY BUMPKIN TO MASTER SWORDSMAN Anime Is Getting A Second Season Next Year

The television anime adaptation of From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman (Katainaka no Ossan, Kensei ni Naru) has officially announced a second season, set to premiere in 2026. The news came at the end of the show’s twelfth and final episode this past Sunday, along with a new teaser video featuring previously unreleased footage. Voice actor Hiroaki Hirata, who plays protagonist Beryl Gardinant, also celebrated the announcement in a video message. Check out both of the videos down below:

The Blu-ray Disc releases for the anime’s first season have also been confirmed. The first volume, containing episodes 1 through 6, will ship on December 3, 2025, while the second volume, containing episodes 7 through 12, is scheduled for January 9, 2026. Each volume will include an exclusive illustrated cover by Satsuki Hayasaka, a booklet with a bonus story written by Shigeru Sagazaki, and an original soundtrack CD.

The series began airing on April 5, 2025, and streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide. The anime stars Hiroaki Hirata as Beryl Gardinant (the character’s last name is listed as "Gardenant" on the official anime website), Nao Tōyama as Allucia Citrus, Hitomi Ueda as Surena Lysandra, Yūki Hirose as Curuni Crueciel, Hinaki Yano as Ficelle Harbeller, Chiwa Saitō as Lucy Diamond, Kaito Ishikawa as Henblitz Drout, Arisa Nakada as Myui Flare, Ryōta Ōsaka as Spur, Ai Kayano as Rose Marblehart, and Hidenobu Kiuchi as Gatoga Lazorne.

The anime was directed by Akio Kazumi (Loner Life in Another World) at Passione and Hayabusa Film, with Kunihiko Okada handling series composition. Character designs and chief animation direction were provided by Satsuki Hayasaka, and Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman was first launched by Shigeru Sagazaki in 2020 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō platform. Square Enix publishes the light novel version with illustrations by Tetsuhiro Nabeshima. J-Novel Club licensed the series for English publication and describes the story as a tale about a humble sword instructor, Beryl Gardinant, whose peaceful rural life is turned upside down when former students, now elite warriors and mages, drag him into high-level knight training.

The series also has a manga adaptation by Kazuki Satō, published in Akita Shoten’s Dokodemo Young Champion since 2021, with Yen Press releasing the manga in English.

In addition to the main series, two spinoff manga are currently ongoing. The first, From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Spinoff: The Beginning of a Magic Swordsman, launched on Square Enix’s Manga UP! on November 29 last year and features work by Sagazaki, Nabeshima, Itsuki Watanabe, and artist Megumu Soramichi. The second, titled Ryūsōken no Kiseki, debuted in Young Gangan on February 7 this year, following the character Surena Lysandra as she strives to become a Black Rank adventurer. This series is drawn by Sasami Hazama, with Zenji Yotsuya credited for composition.

For those curious about the series, the first episode is out on Youtube and available to watch!

From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Synopsis:

Beryl Gardinant, a self-proclaimed “humble old man,” is a sword instructor at his dojo in a rural, backwater village. In his younger years, he dreamed of glory as a master swordsman, but those days are long behind him. Out of the blue, he receives a visit from a famous former pupil who brings him world-shattering news—he's been appointed as special instructor for the knights of the Liberion Order! With his life now turned upside down, Beryl travels to the capital and reunites with some of his former students: elite knights, an ace wizard, and even an adventurer who's attained the highest guild rank possible. But why do they all want his tutelage?! As far as he's concerned, they clearly don't need him anymore. Can Beryl live up to his new position? And will he ever get a moment's peace away from his adoring students?!

