FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST & ONE PIECE Voice Actor Ed Blaylock Has Passed Away At The Age Of 64.

The anime community lostone its great voice actors Ed Blaylock at the age of 64. Hit the jump and celebrate the life of a man who brought us some great characters.

The radio station WRR 101 in Dallas Texas had some somber news for anime news. Radio host and anime voice over actor Ed Blaylock passed away after his battle with cancer at the age of 64.



Blaylock enjoyed a great career in voice over. He play Fuhrer King Bradley in the Fullmetal Alchemist, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and other related series. He also playe Fritz Lang in the Fullmetal Alchemist: The Movie - Conqueror f Shamballa.



He also had a notable roles as Sengoku in One Piece, Barakamon and Sebas Tian in Overlord. That isn't the tip of the iceberg either, he played minor roles in Attack on Titan, Tokyo Ghoul, Blood Blockade Battlefront, Dragon Ball, Toriko, Fairy Tail, Gunslinger Girl, Case Closed, Baccano!, A Certain Magical Index II, and many more.



Oustide of acting Ed Blaylock was the weekday evening announcer for WRR 101 in Dallas. He had been apart of the station for more than 10 years.



Our hearts go out to the Blaylock family as the anime community truely lost one of their own.

Posted By: KILLAMOJO

