Funimation Announces English Dub CODE:REALIZE, BLOOD BLOCKADE BATTLEFRONT AND BEYOND, DIES IRAE And URAHARA!

See the English cast lists for Code: Realize, Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond, Dies irae, and URAHARA here! https://t.co/areW3HedNw pic.twitter.com/CRu7ry43pQ — Funimonster (@FUNimation) October 23, 2017

Reinhard Heydrich - Dave Trosko

Karl Krafft - Brandon McInnis

Beatrice von Kircheisen - Alexis Tipton

Eleonore von Wittenberg - Alex Moore

Riza Brenner - Caitlin Glass

Wilhelm Ehrenburg - Aaron Roberts

Wolfgang Schreiber - Mikeala Krantz

Rusalka Schwägerin (Anna) - Jeannie Tirado

Valeria Trifa - Ian Sinclair

Rot Spinne - Marcus Stimac

Kotoko - Sara Wiedenheft

Rito - Julie Shields

Mari - Alexis Tipton

Ebifurya - Anthony Bowling

Misa - Monica Rial

Ebi - Chris Wehkamp

Cardia Beckford - Jill Harris

Lupin Arsene - J. Michael Tatum

Impey Barbicane - Chris Guerrero

Victor Frankenstein - Micah Solusod

Finis - Justin Briner

Rempart Leonhardt - David Wald

Isaac Beckford - Greg Dulcie

Sisi - Apphia Yu

Leonardo Watch - Aaron Dimsuke

Zapp Renfro - Ian Sinclair

Klaus Von Reinhertz - Phil Parsons

Gilbert Alstein - Francis Henry

Steven Starphase - J Michael Tatum

Femt - Josh Grelle

Deldro Brody - Mike McFarland

Dog Hummer - Orion Pitts

Patrick - Ray Hurd

Sonic - Monica Rial

K.K. - Stephanie Young

Aligura - Tia Balard

Chain Sumeragi - Trina Nishimura

Zed O’Brien - Christopher Wehkamp

Nej - Alison Viktorin

Neyka - Alexis Tipton

Franz Ackerman - Bruce DuBose

Funimation has big plans for their SimulDubs this week with Code: Realize, Dies irae, and URAHARA starting on October 24th, and Blood Blockade Battlefront going on Saturdays. To prepare, they have announced the English dub casts from the official tweet down below.We have all the lists of casts for each series down below for your viewing pleasure!It is the end of World War II, sorcerers use the lives lost in battle as a ritual sacrifice in an attempt to resurrect a group of supermen whose coming would signify the world’s end. Yet when the war finally ends, no one knows whether the ritual was a success. Decades pass, and it’s all forgotten until present-day Japan when Ren Fuji has a disturbing dream of black-clothed knights.Japan’s fashion hotspot, Harajuku, is known for having some unusual visitors—but culture-thieving aliens from outer space? Well that’s just crossing the line! Banding together, three kawaii high school girls aren’t about to let anyone take away the beloved district where PARK, their new pop-up shop, has just opened for business!Cardia has spent her life locked away in solitude, hidden from others due to a deadly poison that lies within her. But everything changes when she’s suddenly abducted by the royal guards! Before she can despair, she’s rescued and swept away by Arsène Lupin, a dashing and chivalrous thief. Together, they’ll travel to London to find her father and answers about her mysterious condition.Cast:After a breach between Earth and the netherworld opens up over New York, humans and creatures from other dimensions become trapped in an impenetrable bubble that surrounds the city. Forced to coexist in a new city known as Salem’s Lot, the shaky peace between humanity and the netherworld creatures is protected by an underground group of super humans known as Libra. When a case of mistaken identity brings not-so-ordinary delivery boy Leonardo Watch face-to-face with this group, he joins their ranks hoping to help prevent the destruction of the world by a group of monsters and madmen lead by a powerful being known as the King of Despair.What are your thoughts on the casts? Do you think these will be good English dub casts? Which anime are you most excited to watch? Let us know what you are thinking down in the comment section below!