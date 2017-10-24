Funimation Announces English Dub CODE:REALIZE, BLOOD BLOCKADE BATTLEFRONT AND BEYOND, DIES IRAE And URAHARA!
Funimation has big plans for their SimulDubs this week with Code: Realize, Dies irae, and URAHARA starting on October 24th, and Blood Blockade Battlefront going on Saturdays. To prepare, they have announced the English dub casts from the official tweet down below.
Funimation has big plans for their SimulDubs this week and they have announced the English casts for Blood Blockade Battlefront, Code: Realize, Dies irae, and Urahara!
We have all the lists of casts for each series down below for your viewing pleasure!
Dies Irae Cast:
-
Reinhard Heydrich - Dave Trosko
-
Karl Krafft - Brandon McInnis
-
Beatrice von Kircheisen - Alexis Tipton
-
Eleonore von Wittenberg - Alex Moore
-
Riza Brenner - Caitlin Glass
-
Wilhelm Ehrenburg - Aaron Roberts
-
Wolfgang Schreiber - Mikeala Krantz
-
Rusalka Schwägerin (Anna) - Jeannie Tirado
-
Valeria Trifa - Ian Sinclair
-
Rot Spinne - Marcus Stimac
Dies Irae Synopsis: It is the end of World War II, sorcerers use the lives lost in battle as a ritual sacrifice in an attempt to resurrect a group of supermen whose coming would signify the world’s end. Yet when the war finally ends, no one knows whether the ritual was a success. Decades pass, and it’s all forgotten until present-day Japan when Ren Fuji has a disturbing dream of black-clothed knights.
Urahara Cast:
-
Ebifurya - Anthony Bowling
Urahara Synopsis: Japan’s fashion hotspot, Harajuku, is known for having some unusual visitors—but culture-thieving aliens from outer space? Well that’s just crossing the line! Banding together, three kawaii high school girls aren’t about to let anyone take away the beloved district where PARK, their new pop-up shop, has just opened for business!
Code: Realize Guardian of Rebirth Cast:
-
Cardia Beckford - Jill Harris
-
Lupin Arsene - J. Michael Tatum
-
Impey Barbicane - Chris Guerrero
-
Victor Frankenstein - Micah Solusod
-
Rempart Leonhardt - David Wald
-
Isaac Beckford - Greg Dulcie
Code: Realize Guardian of Rebirth Synopsis: Cardia has spent her life locked away in solitude, hidden from others due to a deadly poison that lies within her. But everything changes when she’s suddenly abducted by the royal guards! Before she can despair, she’s rescued and swept away by Arsène Lupin, a dashing and chivalrous thief. Together, they’ll travel to London to find her father and answers about her mysterious condition.
Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond Cast:
-
Leonardo Watch - Aaron Dimsuke
-
Zapp Renfro - Ian Sinclair
-
Klaus Von Reinhertz - Phil Parsons
-
Gilbert Alstein - Francis Henry
-
Steven Starphase - J Michael Tatum
-
Deldro Brody - Mike McFarland
-
Chain Sumeragi - Trina Nishimura
-
Zed O’Brien - Christopher Wehkamp
-
Franz Ackerman - Bruce DuBose
Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond Synopsis: After a breach between Earth and the netherworld opens up over New York, humans and creatures from other dimensions become trapped in an impenetrable bubble that surrounds the city. Forced to coexist in a new city known as Salem’s Lot, the shaky peace between humanity and the netherworld creatures is protected by an underground group of super humans known as Libra. When a case of mistaken identity brings not-so-ordinary delivery boy Leonardo Watch face-to-face with this group, he joins their ranks hoping to help prevent the destruction of the world by a group of monsters and madmen lead by a powerful being known as the King of Despair.
What are your thoughts on the casts? Do you think these will be good English dub casts? Which anime are you most excited to watch? Let us know what you are thinking down in the comment section below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]