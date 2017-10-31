Funimation Announces More Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress English Dub Cast Members
Earlier this month Funimation announced that they will be bringing an English dub of Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress with a January 16, 2018 home video release. Continuing the English dub cast announcements, their second pair includes casting for Bushi swordsman Kurusu and English-speaking mechanic/episode preview narrator Suzuki.
Continuing the English dub cast roll-out, Funimation has announced their second pair of casting for Bushi swordsman Kurusu and English-speaking mechanic/episode preview narrator Suzuki.
Here is an official trailer of the series for your viewing!
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress Synopsis: The world is overrun with Kabane, zombie-like creatures with an appetite for human flesh. While the last of humanity has retreated into fortress-like stations connected by armored trains, there are a few that remain as hopeful as Ikoma. Although he services the trains for a living, Ikoma has created a new weapon that he believes could defeat the Kabane.
What are your thoughts on the article? Are you familiar with the series? Do you think that it will be a big hit in English? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]