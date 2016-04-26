FUNimation Announces RUROUNI KENSHIN: THE LEGEND ENDS On Blu-Ray & DVDU
Check out the release trailer for FUNimation's Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends and be sure to let us know what you think about it!
The ending movie to the live action Rurouni Kenshin trilogy is finally available on Blu-Ray and DVD. To celebrate the release, FUNimation has launched a new trailer for the movie. In the movie Kenshin is back on his feet with his mind set on revenge and the only person that can help him is his old master. Check out the trailer below and pick up you copy of the movie here
!
About Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends:
After his confrontation with Shishio ends in defeat, Kenshin Himura awakens at the home of his old Master. With his mind set on revenge, he trains day and night to learn the final technique of his deadly fighting style. While he builds up his strength, Shishio and his army attack the coastline and force the new government to name Kenshin a wanted man. With the world closing in on him, Kenshin will have to look inside himself to find the strength he needs to protect his friends and end Shishio’s reign of terror once and for all. As the two ex-assassins prepare for their final fight, the wanderer with the back-blade and a bloody past will learn which force truly drives him—his will to live or his killer instinct.
