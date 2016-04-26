FUNimation Announces That Unbreakable Machine Doll Is Coming Soon On S.A.V.E.

FUNimation has announced that the Unbreakable Machine Doll Anime will be coming to S.A.V.E. very soon! Hit the jump, check out the details and let us know what you think!

FUNimation announced that the Unbreakable Machine Doll will be coming soon on S.A.V.E. Though we don't have an official release date, it can be pre-ordered now. In the series,scientists have created a mixture of technology and sorcery known as Machinart, circuits made from spells that are put into objects to bring them to life and give them artificial intelligence. These Automatons are controlled by puppeteers and that is where Raishin Akabane comes in. He enrolls into a school for some revenge. Check out the announcement trailer below.





About Unbreakable Machine:



Raishin Akabane and his beautiful companion Yaya enroll at Walpurgis Royal Academy to study Machinart: a dangerous blend of magic and technology. Raishin is a puppeteer capable of using magic to power up Yaya, his automaton, for ruthless battles no mere human could survive. In the wrong hands, Yaya is a deadly weapon, but the honorable Raishin, despite his mysterious quest for vengeance, takes no pleasure in killing for sport. Instead, he joins forces with a harem of gorgeous classmates to unmask those responsible for a rash of heinous human experimentation. If new enemies and terrible grades don’t spell doom for Raishin, he and Yaya might live long enough to conquer the school where magic meets machine!