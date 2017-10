Funimation Announces THE ANCIENT MAGUS' BRIDE English Dub Cast

The Ancient Magus' Bride joins Funimation's SimulDub line-up on October 30th. Preparing for the launch they announced the leads and episode 1 dub cast. Hit the jump for more details!

Chise Hatori - Dani Chambers

Elias Ainsworth - Brian Mathis

Seth Noel - Garret Storms

Silver Lady - Rachel Glass

Jade - Tia Ballard

the anime adaptation of the award winning manga, joins Funimation's SimulDub line-up on October 30th. Preparing for the launch today they announced the leads and episode 1 dub cast, read up on who is who in the series and finish off with the English dub preview trailer down below!Here is the official English dub preview followed by the official tweet announcing the English dub cast of