Funimation Announces THE ANCIENT MAGUS' BRIDE English Dub Cast
The Ancient Magus' Bride, the anime adaptation of the award winning manga, joins Funimation's SimulDub line-up on October 30th. Preparing for the launch today they announced the leads and episode 1 dub cast, read up on who is who in the series and finish off with the English dub preview trailer down below!
The Ancient Magus' Bride joins Funimation's SimulDub line-up on October 30th. Preparing for the launch they announced the leads and episode 1 dub cast. Hit the jump for more details!
-
Chise Hatori - Dani Chambers
-
Elias Ainsworth - Brian Mathis
-
Seth Noel - Garret Storms
-
Silver Lady - Rachel Glass
Here is the official English dub preview followed by the official tweet announcing the English dub cast of Ancient Magus' Bride for your viewing pleasure!
What are your thoughts on the article? Are you excited to have this series come to English? Are you a fan of the manga series? Have you watched any of the anime yet? Let us know your thoughts and comments in the comments section below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]