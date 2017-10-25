Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Funimation Announces THE ANCIENT MAGUS' BRIDE English Dub Cast

The Ancient Magus' Bride joins Funimation's SimulDub line-up on October 30th. Preparing for the launch they announced the leads and episode 1 dub cast. Hit the jump for more details!

Griffin Best | 10/25/2017
The Ancient Magus' Bride, the anime adaptation of the award winning manga, joins Funimation's SimulDub line-up on October 30th. Preparing for the launch today they announced the leads and episode 1 dub cast, read up on who is who in the series and finish off with the English dub preview trailer down below!

  • Chise Hatori - Dani Chambers
  • Elias Ainsworth - Brian Mathis
  • Seth Noel - Garret Storms
  • Silver Lady - Rachel Glass
  • Jade - Tia Ballard

Here is the official English dub preview followed by the official tweet announcing the English dub cast of Ancient Magus' Bride for your viewing pleasure!



