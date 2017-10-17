Funimation Schedules BERSERK, KABANERI, ACE ATTORNEY And Even More For Home Releases In January
Funimation has officially announced a lot of new anime for home releases this January! Check them all out in the tweet below and keep on reading for more details about each series!
Funimation has planned a long and pretty slate of anime home video releases for January. Such as Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress and Berserk, there's Sunrise rescue My-Hime. Hit the jump for more details!
Here is the official preview trailer for Time Travel Girl followed by a synopsis for your viewing!
Time Travel Girl Synopsis: Mari Hayase is on a mission to go back in time and meet eight of the most prominent scientists and inventors in history. With the help of her two friends Waka Mizuki and Jun Mizuki she’ll find herself up close and personal with famous figures like Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Graham Bell, Thomas Edison, and so many more! What’s her purpose and mission? Hopefully not getting stuck in the past!
Up next is the preview for Mai Hime with a short synopsis after!
Mai Hime Synopsis: Mai Tokiha thought she had enough trouble in life between taking care of her ailing brother and transferring to a new school. But when she saves a mysterious girl wielding a sword, everything changes. A power awakens within her and she becomes a HiME, a battle princess! But she’s not alone with this power—eleven other girls share her fate, and the burden is a heavy one.
Here is the official trailer for Mai Otome which is a spin off from the Mai Hime series!
Mai Otome Synopsis: While traveling the world in search of her mother, Arika Yumemiya stumbles upon Windbloom Kingdom where a new dream awaits her. Here, the academy of Garderobe turns girls into powerful warriors known as Otome—and Arika wants in! But becoming an Otome could be more than she bargained for. Dangers and secrets await as she chases her new destiny!
Here is a trailer for Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches for your viewing pleasure!
Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches Synopsis: Suzaku High School has a big secret, one that punk Ryu Yamada finds himself tangled in after a literal run-in with honor student Urara Shiraishi. Through an accidental kiss the two find themselves in one bizarre body swap. And it becomes a trick they can’t help but use!
They will also be doing Berserk Season One for home release! Here is the trailer and synopsis down below!
Berserk Synopsis: Spurred by the flame raging in his heart, the Black Swordsman Guts continues his seemingly endless quest for revenge. Standing in his path are heinous outlaws, delusional evil spirits, and a devout child of god. Even as it chips away at his life, Guts continues to fight his enemies, who wield repulsive and inhumane power, with nary but his body and sword—his strength as a human.
Here is the official trailer for Kabaneri Of The Iron Fortress for your viewing!
Kabaneri Of The Iron Fortress Synopsis: The world is overrun with Kabane, zombie-like creatures with an appetite for human flesh. While the last of humanity has retreated into fortress-like stations connected by armored trains, there are a few that remain as hopeful as Ikoma. Although he services the trains for a living, Ikoma has created a new weapon that he believes could defeat the Kabane.
Here is the trailer of Morose Mononokean for you to watch!
Morose Mononokean Synopsis: Ashiya Hanae’s life is turned upside down when he’s possessed by a yokai! His only help comes in Abeno Haruitsuki, a handsome young man known as the “Master of the Mononokean.” But his aid comes at a price, one that has Ashiya working as his assistant to pay it off! Can they stop bickering with each other long enough to help the yokai trapped in this world?
For the last one to finish this long list of anime coming to home release, here is the trailer for Ace Attorney for your viewing!
Ace Attorney Synopsis: As a brand-new defense lawyer, Phoenix Wright is learning what it means to be a true defender of justice. But when his mentor is murdered, things go downhill fast! With all evidence pointing to the victim’s sister Maya, it’s up to Phoenix to use all his wit and powerful shouting to prove her innocence. Which is easier said than done when up against Miles Edgeworth, the genius prosecutor.
What are your thoughts on all of these anime shows making to home screens? Are you excited to watch them all? Which show are you most excited for? Let us know all your thoughts in the comment section below!
