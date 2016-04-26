FUNimation's Hack'em Slash'em SENGOKU BASARA: The Complete Series Available Now
Check out the trailer for the release of the action packed Sengoku Basara: The Complete Series. Hit the jump and let us know what you think of the series!
FUNimation announced the release ot fhe Sengoku Basara on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. The 4 disc set is based on the amazing world that was created by Capcom. There are battles going on pretty much everywhere in the land of the rising sun. Take a peak at the series trailer below and don't for get to pick up your copy
!
About Sengoku BASARA:
Get ready for the hacking, slashing battle of a lifetime in a new adaptation of the Sengoku Basara franchise. The new installment, based on the world created by Capcom, revolves around one massive conflict featuring mechanized samurai, mystical ninjas, gun-toting warriors, and a blinding array of deadly special moves!
During the turbulent period of warring states, numerous feudal lords sought to rule the land of the rising sun. With Nobunaga defeated, Hideyoshi lead a brutal campaign to wipe out the remaining combatants. His ambitions were crushed, however, when he was betrayed by the idealistic Tokugawa Ieyasu. Ieyasu’s rebellion marked the start of a new conflict that would put old and new alliances to the test as Hideyoshi’s loyal followers began plotting their revenge, and the other remaining lords prepared their armies for the showdown at Sekigahara.
