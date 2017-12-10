GHOST IN THE SHELL Director Takes On New KODOKU NO GOURMET Anime Series
Production I.G announced that Kodoku no Gourmet, one of the upcoming titles for its "Tate Anime" smartphone app, will be directed by 52-year-old internationally acclaimed animator/director Kazuchika Kise (Ghost in the Shell: Arise, Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie) and that its protagonist for the series Goro Inogashira is voiced by 60-year-old voice actor Kenyu Horiuchi (Mashymre Cello in Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ, Heizo Hasegawa in Ohnihei)
Kodoku no Gourmet is a cuisine-thmed seinen manga series written by Masayuki Kusumi and illustrated by Jiro Taniguchi (The Summit of the Gods). The streaming schedule for the Tate Anime Kodoku no Gourmet has not been announced yet.
Here is the image of the first two manga covers for your viewing.
The company launched the app for Android and iOS and announced nine tiles in June of this year. The app offers about three-minute short anime that update every weekday. Each series has 10 episodes, and currently five series are available
