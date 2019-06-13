GIRLS UND PANZER: SENSHADO NO SUSUME Manga Has Finally Ended

Girls und Panzer: Senshadō no Susume manga is one of the best manga series available today, but like all great things, it must one day end.

Girls and tanks, that’s something you love, right? Yes, we know you do. In that case, its highly likely you’re a fan of Girls und Panzer: Senshadō no Susume manga. It’s a good manga, but nothing lasts forever, well, unless its One-Piece.

OK, so here’s the thing, the final chapter of Girls und Panzer: Senshadō no Susume was published recently in the Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine. This should come as no surprise because Comic Flapper teased back in April that things were coming to an end.

The series was launched by Hagi back in 2016, and it has since gone on to become a huge success. Not only that, but it has its very own anime series like every other hugely popular manga series.

It should be noted that Girls und Panzer: Senshadō no Susume is a spin-off comedy series of the original. The series is all about explaining the history, technical details, and other aspects of tanks. Other vehicles that show up in the series get the same treatment as well, so go in with the intention to learn.

Surely, it's not as good when compared to the original, but it’s good enough for most.