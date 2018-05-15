GOLDEN KAMUY Anime's Blu-ray/DVD Releases Delayed For A Month
Earlier today the official website for the Golden Kamuy anime announced that they will be delaying the anime's Blu-ray/DVD home video release by a month. The reason they give for delaying the releases is so that they can improve the quality of the footage compared to the television broadcast version.
The home releases for the anime will be released in three volumes of four episodes each for a total of 12 episodes. The first volume is now slated for July 27th, the second on August 29th, and the third on September 28th. The home video releases will also now include the "Golden Dōga Gekijō" shorts (including four episodes exclusive to the first volume), and an Asirpa placemat.
The Golden Kamuy television anime premiered this year on April 9th. Crunchyroll is currently streaming the series with English subtitles as it airs in Japan, and Funimation is streaming it with an English dub. Here is the official trailer of Golden Kamuy for your viewing pleasure:
Synopsis: The story takes place in the mighty Northern field of Hokkaido, the time is in the turbulent late Meiji Era. A post war soldier Sugimoto, aka, “Immortal Sugimoto” was in need of large sums of money for a particular purpose…. What awaited Sugimoto, who stepped into Hokkaido's Gold Rush with dreams of making a fortune, was a tattoo map leading to a hidden treasure based on hints inscribed on the bodies of convicts in Abashiri Prison?! The magnificent nature of Hokkaido vs vicious convicts and the meeting with a pure Ainu girl, Ashiripa!! A survival battle for a hidden treasure hunt begins!
What are your thoughts on the announcement? Have you been watching the anime? Have you read the manga? Leave us your answers in the comment section down below!
