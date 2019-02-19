GOLDEN KAMUY Season One Will Be Arriving To Blu-Ray And DVD On 4/2
Earlier this month Funimation announced that the popular anime series Golden Kamuy's first season will be arriving to home theaters on Blu-ray/DVD on April 2nd of this year! To help celebrate the occasion they released a special trailer that shows all of the goodies fans will recieve when they purchase the limited edition copy of the product!
Down below is the trailer for your viewing pleasure, followed by additional details about the anime and how to order yourself a copy of the show's first season!
The limited edition copy comes at a price of $63.74 before tax and contains the following items:
The complete first season of Golden Kamuy on Blu-ray/DVD and digital format.
A commissioned art card by Character Designer Kenichi Ohnuki. There is also a rare chance at getting a special card that is signed!
An exclusive Zinc-alloy coin with brass finish. The Asirpa coin only available through Funimation. This item is available while supplies last.
A special 80-page artbook discussing Ainu culture and language, plus a few exclusive interviews with the Japanese cast and crew.
A Rigid chipboard box with specialty print.
There is also a few extra features included on the discs, the extra features include the 12 “Golden Travelogue Theater” animated shorts, original Japanese commercials, Episode Two commentary, textless opening and ending songs.
To pre-order your copy of Golden Kamuy Season One, click here to go to Funimation's official page for the product!
What are your thoughts on the limited edition copy of the anime? Are you going to be purchasing it? Have you seen the Golden Kamuy anime yet?
Golden Kamuy Synopsis: When war veteran Sugimoto stumbles across part of a treasure map, things get deadly. The map is divided among several escaped convicts, and this battle-hardened soldier isn’t the only one who knows it.
