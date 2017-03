GOSICK: THE COMPLETE SERIES Coming Soon From FUNimation

Check out the new preview trailer for the upcoming release of Gosick: The Complete Series on home video! Hit the jump, check it out and let us know what you think!

FUNimation announced that Gosick: The Complete Series is coming to Blu-Ray, Digital & DVD and with the announcement they've also released a new trailer for everyone to see. The series follows Kazuya Kujo and his friend as they follow a series of mysteries that are taking place at their school.

About Gosick: The Complete Series



In this 1920s tale of dark intrigue and romance, Japanese exchange student Kazuya Kujo strikes up a fast but uneasy friendship with the doll-like genius Victorique. Both outcasts, Victorique and Kujo explore the unsolved mysteries at their school. As they begin taking on more cases, a sinister plot begins to unfold in the shadows around them.