GOSICK: THE COMPLETE SERIES Coming Soon From FUNimation

Related Headlines

Check Out The Heavy Object "It's a Trap!!!" Official Clip FUNimation released a new clip ahead of tomorrow's release of the Heavy Object Season One Part Two on Home Video. Hit the jump and check out the clip!

NEW Surprising YOUR NAME "Body Of A Stranger" Official Clip And Images!! Things get a little strange in the all new "Body of a Stranger" clip from the upcoming North American release of Your Name in theaters. Hit the jump and check out the new images and clip!