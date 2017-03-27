GOSICK: THE COMPLETE SERIES Coming Soon From FUNimation
FUNimation announced that Gosick: The Complete Series is coming to Blu-Ray, Digital & DVD and with the announcement they've also released a new trailer for everyone to see. The series follows Kazuya Kujo and his friend as they follow a series of mysteries that are taking place at their school.
Check out the new preview trailer for the upcoming release of Gosick: The Complete Series on home video! Hit the jump, check it out and let us know what you think!
Check out the preview trailer and synopsis below and be sure to let us know what you think!
ABout Gosick: The Complete Series
In this 1920s tale of dark intrigue and romance, Japanese exchange student Kazuya Kujo strikes up a fast but uneasy friendship with the doll-like genius Victorique. Both outcasts, Victorique and Kujo explore the unsolved mysteries at their school. As they begin taking on more cases, a sinister plot begins to unfold in the shadows around them.
