GRISAIA: PHANTOM TRIGGER Anime Previews Its Ending Theme In Second Trailer
The official Frontwing YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.56 minute promotional video for the upcoming action school series Grisaia: Phantom Trigger The Animation. This anime adapts the popular visual novel Grisaia: Phantom Trigger, which you can find in Steam for PC. The novel has 4 volumes out and has a price tag of $14.99 for each one.
The popular visual novel, Grisaia: Phantom Trigger, has shared its second promotional video for the anime adaptation. Here is more information on the upcoming series.
The second promotional video that has been shared introduces the characters as well as their voice actors, previews the ending theme "The Planet of Goodbye" by Yoshino Nanjou and confirms the release date of March 15, 2019 in theaters. Bibury Animation Studios is handling the series' animation.
The anime series is directed by Motoki Tanaka who also is in charge of series composition, Yoshino Nanjo, Maon Kurosaki and Hitoshi Fujima have theme song performances. The main voice cast is made up of the following actors: Ayane Sakura as Touka Shishigaya, Maaya Uchida as Rena Fukami, Atsumi Tanezaki as Murasaki Ikoma and Kaori Nazuka as Sakurako Christina Kujirase.
The game that inspired this anime is developed by Frontwing and published by Frontwing USA. The game's volumes 1 through 4 are available as a bundle in Steam for $53.96 and volume 1 by itself is $14.99. The visual novel's kickstarter campaign was successful and is now adding more details, pledge levels and other things. You can check it out right here. The visual novel's volume 5 came out on July 26, 2018 and is all about Murasaki's journey in Japan. She is out of place and is thinking back to when she first met Haruto.
Following the Heath Oslo incident, the existence of the US-Japanese anti-terror organization CIRS has become a matter of public knowledge. CIRS has been rebuilt from the ground up, and its most covert functions spun off to a new agency: SORD (Social Ops, Research & Development).
The goal of SORD is to train a new generation of operatives to defend the country against future threats. To that end, the organization has established a series of schools up and down the country. Mihama Academy, more-or-less left to rot after its abrupt closure, has been given new purpose as one such 'specialist training school'.
This new incarnation of Mihama Academy is home to a diverse group of students, who every day work to polish their unusual skills – sometimes on the job. Mihama now entrusts the misfit girls who attend it with guns and live ammunition.
Paying their own safety no heed, these students are again and again plunged into dangerous extrajudicial missions - all for the good of the realm.
"We've been provided with a place in the world. That alone isn't enough - there wouldn't be any meaning in living, if that was all we had... It's not enough just to be made use of by others. I live by my own strength, and I fight to survive. That's the only way those of us who actually make it through can find forgiveness..."
No matter how much life grinds them down, what future awaits these girls, who've themselves chosen the path of the gun?
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger The Animation is out on March 15, 2019
