GRISAIA: PHANTOM TRIGGER Reveals Haruto's Voice Actor
The official grisaia-pt website has revealed the voice actor playing Haruto Aoi in the upcoming visual novel Grisaia: Phantom Trigger. Tsubasa Yonaga will be lending his voice to the former CIRS agent. The character is described as warm, gentle and tight-lipped about his past. Haruto does not rely on guns and always misses his target just to avoid violence.
The popular visual novel, Grisaia: Phantom Trigger, has revealed the voice actor playing Haruto. Here is more information on the upcoming game and the character in the spotlight.
The game is developed by Frontwing and published by Frontwing USA. The game's volumes 1 through 4 are available as a bundle in Steam for $53.96 and volume 1 by itself is $14.99. The visual novel's kickstarter campaign was successful and is now adding more details, pledge levels and other things. You can check it out right here. The visual novel's volume 5 came out on July 26, 2018 and is all about Murasaki's journey in Japan. She is out of place and is thinking back to when she first met Haruto.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]