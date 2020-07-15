HAIKYU!!: Long Running Sports Manga Announces It Will Be Ending This Month

Long-running volleyball manga Haikyu!! will officially be serving its final chapter, towards the end of this month. Hit the jump for more information on the upcoming conclusion!

In 2011, Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump began publishing Haruichi Furudate's sports series, Haikyu!! Furudate's volleyball series has been a massive hit for the magazine, releasing 43 volumes, so far.

The series tells the story of a young middle school boy names Hinata, who decides to start his journey to become a famous volleyball player. The series exemplifies perseverance and friendship through the good times and the bad as Hinata forms an everlasting bond with his team.

The manga sold so well that, with the help of Production I.G, an anime series was released in 2014. As of now, the series has enjoyed three and a half beautiful seasons, with new episodes consistently releasing. Sadly, as the anime continues to release more episodes, the manga's curtains are preparing to close.

According to the 32nd issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, the series will be releasing its final chapter in the jumbo issues, which combines the 33rd and 34th issues of Weekly Shonen Jump. The final chapter will have all 28 pages completely colorized. Make sure to share your thoughts on the conclusion in the comments!





Hinata Shouyou, a short middle school student, gained a sudden love of volleyball after watching a national championship match on TV. Determined to become like the championship's star player, a short boy nicknamed "the small giant", Shouyou joined his school's volleyball club.



Haikyu!! releases its final volume on July 20th!