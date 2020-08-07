HAIKYU!!: Long Running Sports Manga Announces That the Climax Has Been Reached

Hit sports manga series Haikyu!! has officially reached the climax of its final arc! Hit the jump for more information and what is coming next for the fan-favorite series!

Sports manga series have been a staple in Japanese pop culture for about as long as superheroes. Over the decades, there have been multiple series that feature some great sports and even greater characters.

From the world of baseball with Major, to the basketball courts with Ahiru no Sora, sports manga has had some fantastic series. However, one of the most iconic series uses volleyball as their primary sport! Haikyu!!, was released in 2011 and written by Haruichi Furudate.

The manga has been running for over 40 chapters, with the 41st releasing this past January. The series premiered in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, a book that has been known to release some of the most famous manga that includes One Piece and Naruto.

Following the success of the manga, anime was later released in 2014, and has been running for almost four complete seasons, so far! As the anime continues to gain momentum, however, the manga has begun to slow down as new updates have come announcing that the series will be ending very soon.

According to the latest issue of Shonen Jump, the manga has officially reached the climax of its final arc. This means that the next two chapters will be extra long and will even have a cover spot on the magazine and a full-color opening page!

With the series concluding, not much is known on what will be coming after the end. That being said, fans will still be able to watch the anime as new episodes continue to release. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the usual spot!





Hinata Shouyou, a short middle school student, gained a sudden love of volleyball after watching a national championship match on TV. Determined to become like the championship's star player, a short boy nicknamed "the small giant", Shouyou joined his school's volleyball club.



Haikyu!! will reach its climax on July 13th!