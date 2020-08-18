HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP: 2nd Half Releases New Promo That Announces Release Date

Hit volleyball anime Haikyu!! To The Top has started streaming brand new promos that give a ton of new information, including the premiere date! Hit the jump to check it out!

The volleyball sports manga Haikyu!! was released in 2011 and created by Haruichi Furudate. Published in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, the series ran for a total of 45 volumes before its conclusion this past July.

Since its premiere chapter, the show was a major hit with fans of sports manga and Shonen Jump and eventually continued with the premiere of its anime in 2014. With multiple films and three completed seasons, the series has earned its place as one of the best sports anime of the past decade. With the fourth season, Haikyu!! To The Top, released, and the second half enduring multiple postponements due to COVID-19, the second part of the series is finally on its way!

With productions trying to get back underway in the country, two new promos were released for the upcoming 2nd half of the anime, which announces the two themes for the show! The first theme, "Toppakō," will be performed by SUPER BEAVER, and the second "One Day" will be played by SPYAIR. Fans can also expect the show to premiere in early October!

With the series finally returning, will you be tuning in? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to check out the new promos!









After their triumphant victory over Shiratorizawa Academy, the Karasuno High School volleyball team has earned their long-awaited ticket to nationals. As preparations begin, genius setter Tobio Kageyama is invited to the All-Japan Youth Training Camp to play alongside fellow nationally recognized players.



Haikyu!! To The Top will premiere in Japan on October 2nd!