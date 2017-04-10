HALO: THE COMPLETE VIDEO COLLECTION Coming To Blu-ray/DVD
Explore the far reaches of the Halo universe with Halo: The Complete Video Collection, arriving on home entertainment shelves October 31, 2017 from Shout! Factory, in collaboration with Kew Media Group and 343 Industries. Packed with new bonus content, this highly-anticipated 6-Disc set contains live-action features Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn (directed by Stewart Hendler), Halo: Nightfall (directed by Sergio Mimica-Gezzan and executive produced by Ridley Scott and David Zucker), animated feature Halo: The Fall Of Reach (directed by Ian Kirby and produced by Sequence), and anime anthology Halo Legends.
The Halo Complete Video Collection set boasts 9 hours of action, Including Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn, Halo: Nightfall, Halo: The Fall Of Reach, Halo Legends, Plus New Bonus Content!
Here is the official trailer for Halo: The Complete Video Collection for your viewing pleasure down below followed by even more details!
Here is an image of what the official Blu-ray case will look like for those who are curious.
Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn Synopsis: The story is set against the backdrop of the United Nations Space Command (UNSC) military academy, where a group of highborn cadets are training to join the ongoing war with the outer colonial planets. For generations, humans traveled the stars and worked together to settle worlds under the banner of the UNSC. But that peace has been shattered by insurrectionists, causing a galaxy-spanning civil war to break out.
Among these cadets, Thomas Lasky struggles with doubts about the war and the burden of expectations he may not be able to carry. As he comes to terms with his potential as a military leader, the academy comes under attack from a terrifying and brutal alien assault. Lasky must fight to protect the academy and its students alongside a mysterious ally – an armored super-soldier known only as the Master Chief – as their fates become entwined for decades to come.
Halo Nightfall tells the dramatic story of legendary manhunter Jameson Locke (Mike Colter) and his team as they are caught in a horrific biological attack while investigating terrorist activity on the distant colony world of Sedra. Led by Locke, agents from the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) are forced to coordinate with a Sedran commander with a remarkable history and deep-rooted mistrust of ONI. As the plot unravels, they’re drawn to an ancient, hellish artifact where, forced to fight for their survival, they begin to question everything and, ultimately, have to choose between their loyalties and their lives.
Halo: The Fall Of Reach Synopsis: Kidnapped as children and conscripted into a brutal military training and augmentation program, the Spartans were designed to be the ultimate weapon against chaos and insurgency – but when a dangerous alien alliance known as The Covenant declares war on humanity, the Spartans might be our only hope.
Halo Legends was created in collaboration with some of the world’s leading animators from Japan, Halo Legends draws you into the center of humankind’s ongoing battles with the Covenant, dynamically depicted in cutting-edge animation styles that deliver breathtaking visuals and gripping adventure.
