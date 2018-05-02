HANEBADO! Badminton Anime Aims To Be The Next HAIKYUU!!
Shonen sports anime used to be all about baseball (Major), basketball (Slam Dunk) and even American football (eyeshield 21). However modern anime has seen a trend developing the industry of taking the most unpopular sports and making them cool.
Shonen sports anime are all the rage in the otaku community these days. But can a show about badminton really catch on to become the next big thing? Absolutely!
Recent years have seen shonen shows about cycling (Yowamushi pedal), volleyball (Haikyuu), ballroom dancing (Welcome to the Ballroom) and even figure skating (Yuri on Ice) debut to great reviews and high popularity. To that end, LIDEN FILMS' adaptation of Kosuke Hamada's Hanebado manga is aiming to continue that trend.
TOHO Animation has revealed the first look at the series, which will premiere this series. Shinpei Ezaki is directing the series from an adapted script written by Taku Kishimoto (Haikyuu!).
Ayano Hanesaki, a first-year student at Kanagawa Prefectural Kitakomachi High School, has a badminton ability able to surpass others effortlessly yet avoids playing the sport. She meets Nagisa Aragaki, a third-year student who practices day and night aiming to become the best player in Japan. Encouraged by coach Tachibana Kentarou, supported by club colleagues, and fired up by various rivals, the two engage in their youth and adored sport so thrilling like a shuttle flown at high speed!
