Hayao Miyazaki Reveals The Reason Why He Came Out Of Retirement

Acclaimed anime director Hayao Miyazaki officially came out of retirement for the umpteenth time this year but he actually has a good reason this time.

Hayao Miyazaki has retired and then mounted a comeback more times than NBA hall of famer Michael Jordan. So the announcement earlier this year that he was unretiring for "one more" anime film was met with unsurprised eye rolls. However, longtime Miyazaki producer Toshio Suzuki reportedly revealed on an NHK television program that Miyazaki came out of retirement this time to make a film for his grandson and that it can be something for his grandchild to watch and enjoy after he's gone.



That's a genuinely heartwarming sentiment, however, anime fans quickly pointed out that Hayao's eldest son Goro, is also an anime director. But their relationship is somewhat strained as Goro has remarked numerous times that the elder Miyazaki's dedication to his work meant he wasn't around much during Goro's upbringing. In fact, Goro famously remarked that he had to understand his father by watching his films rather than actually have a relationship. In turn, Hayao called Goro's 2006 adaptation of Ursula K. Le Guin's Tales from Earthsea sci-fi novel, boring. "It feels like I was sitting there for about three hours... It’s good that he made one movie. With that, he should stop [making movies]."



The two would later patch mend fences and collaborate on 2011's From Up on Poppy Hill, an anime film directed by Goro and written by Hayao. Goro would also gone on to serve as the executive director of the Ghibli Museum in Mitaka. However, some anime fans are interpreting Miyazaki's comments that he's coming out of retirement to make a film for his grandson as shade towards Goro.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]