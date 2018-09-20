HINOMARO SUMO Will Release Its Third Novel Next Month
Kawada's sumo wrestling manga, Hinomaru Sumo, will have its third novel out in October 4th. The book will have a total of 240 pages and cost of 680 yen plus tax.
Author Kawada's martial arts, sports and shonen anime, Hinomaru Sumo, will release its third novel on October. Here are all the details regarding the new novel found in Jump J Books.
Jump J Books is selling the novel and states the "episodes with tears become clear in novels!" The site sells many other novels and hosts questionnaires for its followers.
Weekly Shonen Jump publishes the manga since May 2014 and is currently ongoing. An anime with the same name has been confirmed, airing on October 5th.
Gonzo studio is animating the series while Nihon Ad Systems and Shueisha produce it. Kounosuke Uda and Yasutaka Yamamoto are directing.
James Shimoji is in charge of handling the music including: FIRE GROUND by Official Higedan-dism and Hiizuru Basho by Omedetai Atama de Naniyori. The opening and ending to the anime, respectively.
It is a divine ritual, a martial art, a combat sport—it's sumo!!
A "small" new student, Ushio Hinomaru, appears before the weak little sumo club of Oodachi High School! The words "big" and "heavy" are the rules to this sport, which does not fit this newbie any inch, but this guy goes and does what...!? Ushio and the small sumo club climbs its way to the top!
The goal is Hinoshita Kaisan (a title for the highest rank in professional sumo, equivalent of Yokozuna)!
A fired up high school sumo tale—no retakes allowed!!
