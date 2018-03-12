HINOMARU SUMO Anime Series Has Cast Dr. Kanie's Voice Actor

Studio Gonzo's martial arts shonen sports anime series, Hinomaru Sumo , has cast the voice actor for Dr. Kanie. Here is more information on the character, his voice actor and the series.

The official Hinomaru Sumo website has revaled the voice actor playing the role of Dr. Kanie. The frontman of the Sekima II band, Demon Kakka or Demon Kogure, will be lending his voice to the Doctor. Kanie is the resident medical expert that helps sumo wrestlers heal quickly. Given what happened in the last episode of the series, Dr. Kanie's introduction is not surprising.

The voice actors are: Ryota Takeuchi as Shido Tennoji, Toshiki Masuda as Akihira kano, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Tenma Hikage, Kazuhiko Inoue as Shunkai, Tarusuke Shingaki as Norihiro Saenoyama, Hozumi Goda as Oyakata Shibakiyama and Tetsuya kakihara as Takuya Terahara.

Kounosuke Uda and Yasutaka Yamamoto are credited as directors, James Shimoji produces the music and Kawada is the original creator. The opening theme is FIRE GROUND by Official HIgeda-dism and the ending theme is Hiizuru Basho by Omedetai Atama de Naniyori.

Kawada publishes the Hinomaru Zumô manga in the pages of the Weekly Shônen Jump magazine since May 2014. Currently this story is focused on the world of sumo wrestling and has a total of 21 compilation volumes.







The intense fight for the dream of yokozuna has begun. A new student has joined Odachi High School's weak sumo club, the small boy Ushio Hinomaru! Although his physique seems ill-suited to a fighting sport where size and weight rule, Hinomaru has an incredible dream. He and the weak sumo club will fight their way to the top! The intense battle of high school sumo has begun!