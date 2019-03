HORA, MIMI GA MIETERU YO! Season 2 Reveals Spring 2019 Anime Premiere

Daisū is a a manga creator who grew up in an orphanage, and whose works do not sell very well. Daisū lives each lonely day in boredom, but one day he meets a young man named Myō who has cat ears, and his everyday life completely changes. Myō gets in trouble every day, but for the first time in his life, Daisū's heart experiences "warmth."

Brand new anime studio monofilmo will be making a second season of its first production, an adaptation of the chinese webcomic 喂,看見耳朵啦 (ほら、耳がみえてるよ!), Wei, Kanjian Erduo La! (Look, I can see your ears!) from Tele Xihu. The first season premiered on October 2, 2018. The second season will premiere April 5.The ongoing manga is still regularly updated by Xihu on the Chinese web manga site, https://www.manmanapp.com/ The production was only a 5-minute short but joins the growing number of Chinese manga/anime projects. As the cost of animation climbs, more and more low-level animation jobs are moving from Japan to China and Korea.