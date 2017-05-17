Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

I KILL GIANTS First Look Reveals Madison Wolfe And Zoe Saldana

I KILL GIANTS First Look Reveals Madison Wolfe And Zoe Saldana

It's very rare to hear about Western-produced manga, let alone see one adapted into a feature-length, live-action movie. But that's exactly what's happening to Joe Kelly and J.M. Ken Niimura's I Kill Giants.

MarkJulian | 5/17/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen" | Source: The Hollywood Reporter
Via the Cannes Film Festival and The Hollywood Reporter, here's your first look at the I Kill Giants live-action film from Umedia, Ingenious and XYZ films.  The trio are hoping to sell the film to a big-studio distributor after screening it during the film festival.  The adaptation of the International Manga Award winning graphic novel/manga stars Madison Wolfe (Joy, The Conjuring 2), Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and Imogen Poots (Need for Speed, Knight of Cups).  Wolfe portrays the lead, Barbara, while Saldana play her school counselor.  

 Danish director Anders Walter tackled the project, while series scribe Joe Kelly (Man of Action) wrote the screenplay.

Check out I Kill Giants on Amazon.







ABOUT I KILL GIANTS
SYNOPSIS: Barbara Thorson is your new hero: A quick-witted, sharp-tongued fifth grader who isn't afraid of anything. Why would she be..? After all, she's the only girl in school who carries a Norse war hammer in her purse and kills giants for a living… At least, that's what she'll tell you…but where does the fantasy end and reality begin in the heart of this troubled girl? And what if she's telling the truth? Brought to life with unexpected tenderness by JOE KELLY (Supergirl, Action Comics, Deadpool) and breakout talent J. M. KEN NIIMURA, I KILL GIANTS is the bittersweet story of a young girl struggling to conquer monsters both real and imagined as her carefully constructed world crumbles at the feet of giants bigger than any one child can handle. 

Barbara Thorson, a girl battling monsters both real and imagined, kicks butt, takes names, and faces her greatest fear in this bittersweet, coming-of-age story called "Best Indy Book of 2008" by IGN.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
AKIRA: Director Jordan Peele Is Not Expected To Direct The Live Action Film After All AKIRA: Director Jordan Peele Is Not Expected To Direct The Live Action Film After All
Get Out's Director Jordan Peele has explained why he isn't the best fit for Hollywood's live action adaptation of Akira. Read on after the jump!
GIVEAWAY: DIGIMON ADVENTURES TRI REUNION On Blu-Ray, Digital And DVD! GIVEAWAY: DIGIMON ADVENTURES TRI REUNION On Blu-Ray, Digital And DVD!
Giveaway Tuesday is here at AnimeMojo! Today we are giving away Digimon Adventures Tri Reunion on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD! Hit the jump, check out the trailer and enter!
DOCOMO D-ANIME STORE Subscribers Pick Their Favorite Show This Season DOCOMO D-ANIME STORE Subscribers Pick Their Favorite Show This Season
Crunchyroll might be the biggest anime streamer here in North America but over in Japan, the reigning king of anime streaming platforms is Docomo's D-Anime store. Here's what they're subscribers are watching.
Posted By:
MarkJulian
Member Since 4/29/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]