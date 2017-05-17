I KILL GIANTS First Look Reveals Madison Wolfe And Zoe Saldana

ABOUT I KILL GIANTS

SYNOPSIS: Barbara Thorson is your new hero: A quick-witted, sharp-tongued fifth grader who isn't afraid of anything. Why would she be..? After all, she's the only girl in school who carries a Norse war hammer in her purse and kills giants for a living… At least, that's what she'll tell you…but where does the fantasy end and reality begin in the heart of this troubled girl? And what if she's telling the truth? Brought to life with unexpected tenderness by JOE KELLY (Supergirl, Action Comics, Deadpool) and breakout talent J. M. KEN NIIMURA, I KILL GIANTS is the bittersweet story of a young girl struggling to conquer monsters both real and imagined as her carefully constructed world crumbles at the feet of giants bigger than any one child can handle.



Barbara Thorson, a girl battling monsters both real and imagined, kicks butt, takes names, and faces her greatest fear in this bittersweet, coming-of-age story called "Best Indy Book of 2008" by IGN.