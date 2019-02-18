IS IT WRONG TO PICKUP GIRLS IN A DUNGEON Season 2 Premieres This Summer
Back in February, it was announced that the Japanese light novel series written by Fujino Ōmori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda would be receiving a tie-in anime film and sequel from Studio J.C. Staff.
After a solid first anime season, fans were pleased to learn that DanMachi would receive a tie-in anime film and a sequel which will debut this Summer.
The tie-in film, titled, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion, opened in Japan this past Friday and at a special screening attended by J.C. Staff employees, it was announced that the sequel season of DanMachi would premiere this Summer.
The first 13-episode anime adaptation from Studio J.C. Staff was simulcast on Crunchyroll beginning April 2015. A 12-episode spinoff anime, titled Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Sword Oratoria aired from April-June 2017.
Stay tuned to Anime Mojo as key details for the second season will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Based off of a light novel of the same name written by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda, Is It Wrong to Try and Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is set in the world of Orario, where adventurers band together and look for treasures in an underground labyrinth known as Dungeon. However, for Bell Cranel, fame and riches are secondary to what he wants to find the most: girls. He soon finds out though, that anything can happen in Dungeon, and winds up being the damsel in distress instead!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]