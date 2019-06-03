ISEKAI CHEAT MAGICIAN TV Anime Announced From Studio Encourage Films
The first key visual for Encourage Films anime adaptation of Isekai Cheat Magician was unveiled online yesterday. An official website and Twitter account were also launched.
There's another isekai TV anime on the way, as the latest light novel series to receive the treatment will be Takeru Uchida's Isekai Cheat Magician (Fantasy World Cheat Magician).
Daisuke Tsukushi (Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory) is directing the series from a script penned by Takayo Ikami (Beautiful Bones -Sakurako's Investigation). Character designs will be handled by Shuji Maruyama (Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's).
More details will be unveiled during AnimeJapan on March 23.
Takeru Uchida first began the ongoing project as a web novel series in 2012 with Japanese publisher Shufunotomo releasing physical print volumes, totaling 8 as of this date. A manga adaptation began running in Shōnen Ace in late-2016 and has released 4 volumes so far, with the 5th set for release on March 26.
As regular high school students Taichi and Rin disappeared in a beam of light. When they came to, the two of them were already in a world of swords and magic. Finally getting away after experiencing an attack by monsters, following the suggestion of adventurers they headed on the path towards the guild. In the guild, the two of them found out that they possessed unbelievably powerful magic. Thus the regular high school students transformed into the strongest cheats...
